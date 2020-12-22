Market Analysts see South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE: SJI] loss -5.74% on the last trading session, reaching $21.01 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2020 that SJI Announces Green Hydrogen Partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

South Jersey Industries Inc. represents 100.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.18 billion with the latest information. SJI stock price has been found in the range of $20.76 to $21.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 934.99K shares, SJI reached a trading volume of 1041175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJI shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for South Jersey Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on SJI stock. On February 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SJI shares from 40 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Jersey Industries Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for SJI stock

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, SJI shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 22.65 for the last single week of trading, and 23.59 for the last 200 days.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +13.13. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.76.

Return on Total Capital for SJI is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.00. Additionally, SJI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] managed to generate an average of $70,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.South Jersey Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for South Jersey Industries Inc. go to 24.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]

There are presently around $1,814 million, or 89.30% of SJI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,019,375, which is approximately 6.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,270,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.8 million in SJI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $226.43 million in SJI stock with ownership of nearly 2.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE:SJI] by around 8,397,441 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,773,732 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 71,190,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,361,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 782,964 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,977,249 shares during the same period.