Market Analysts see PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ: PDSB] gained 9.31% on the last trading session, reaching $2.23 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2020 that PDS Biotech Announces Mount Sinai Publication of Studies Showing Superior Induction of Antibodies by Versamune®-based COVID-19 Vaccine.

Versamune® T-cell activating platform demonstrates breadth of anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in a COVID-19 vaccine.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, announced the publication of data generated by a leading vaccine research team at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The research demonstrated powerful antibody induction by Versamune® against SARS-CoV-2 at low antigen doses suggesting potential for an effective antigen dose sparing COVID-19 vaccine. These data are based on preclinical studies combining PDS Biotech’s Versamune® technology with an inactivated Newcastle disease virus (NDV)/SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (NDV vaccine) developed at Mount Sinai. The peer-reviewed scientific publication “A Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV) Expressing a Membrane-Anchored Spike as a Cost-Effective Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine” by Sun et al. was published December 17th, 2020 in Vaccines (2020, volume 8, issue 4, page 771) and provides strong rationale for clinical development of a Versamune®-based COVID-19 vaccine to maximize the full breadth of immune responses induced against SARS-CoV-2.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation represents 18.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.62 million with the latest information. PDSB stock price has been found in the range of $2.06 to $2.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 447.35K shares, PDSB reached a trading volume of 1398883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.45, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDS Biotechnology Corporation is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for PDSB stock

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.69. With this latest performance, PDSB shares gained by 11.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PDSB is now -74.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] managed to generate an average of -$349,930 per employee.PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDSB.

An analysis of insider ownership at PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]

There are presently around $7 million, or 14.80% of PDSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDSB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 783,857, which is approximately 25.886% of the company’s market cap and around 27.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 583,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in PDSB stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.94 million in PDSB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ:PDSB] by around 1,635,724 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 43,711 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,615,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,295,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDSB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 583,429 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 43,662 shares during the same period.