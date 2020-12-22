Market Analysts see Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYA] slipped around -0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.37 at the close of the session, down -0.96%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, announced that Jeff Hack, Paya CEO and other senior management team members are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

Citi Financial Technology Virtual Conference Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, PAYA reached a trading volume of 5135301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYA shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Paya Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Paya Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paya Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, PAYA shares gained by 26.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.14 for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA], while it was recorded at 13.28 for the last single week of trading.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Paya Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]

There are presently around $332 million, or 21.50% of PAYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYA stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,931,235, which is approximately 33.202% of the company’s market cap and around 55.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 2,512,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.59 million in PAYA stocks shares; and ENGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $20.95 million in PAYA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYA] by around 15,512,795 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 13,147,606 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,799,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,861,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,022,497 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 8,199,667 shares during the same period.