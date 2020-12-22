Market Analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -1.59 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on December 19, 2020 that NCL Corporation Ltd. Announces Closing of $850,000,000 of Senior Notes.

NCL Corporation Ltd. (“NCLC”), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), announced that it has closed its previously announced private offering of $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). NCLC expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The Notes will be guaranteed by certain of NCLC’s subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

A sum of 22356088 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.30M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $24.90 and dropped to a low of $23.45 until finishing in the latest session at $24.78.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.07. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $22.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $17, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.75, while it was recorded at 25.21 for the last single week of trading, and 16.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.06 and a Gross Margin at +33.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.39.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now 8.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.17. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of $25,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NCLH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,517 million, or 46.20% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,729,591, which is approximately 3.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,320,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.77 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $215.84 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 2.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 27,971,396 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 19,824,750 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 94,134,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,930,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,103,169 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,556,869 shares during the same period.