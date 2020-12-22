Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] – find out why.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] jumped around 0.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.40 at the close of the session, up 41.40%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that IZEA Q4 Momentum Accelerates.

Company Awarded Mid Six-Figure Contract from Fortune 500 Manufacturer.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has just been awarded a mid-six figure contract from a Fortune 500 Manufacturer. The manufacturing company is an existing customer who has increased its year over year influencer marketing spend with IZEA. The announcement comes just days after IZEA reported besting its Q4 2019 managed services bookings number.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock is now 493.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IZEA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.46 and lowest of $1.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.13, which means current price is +1,907.14% above from all time high which was touched on 06/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, IZEA reached a trading volume of 28596636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has IZEA stock performed recently?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.37. With this latest performance, IZEA shares gained by 85.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 485.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.65 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8559, while it was recorded at 1.0889 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8516 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.79 and a Gross Margin at +45.81. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.46.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -54.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$59,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 257,711, which is approximately 38.238% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 190,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in IZEA stocks shares; and COMPAGNIE LOMBARD ODIER SCMA, currently with $0.15 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly 200% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 324,008 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,546,427 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,113,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 756,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,383 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,546,427 shares during the same period.