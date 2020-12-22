Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] Revenue clocked in at $415.60 million, down -47.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] loss -5.00% or -0.5 points to close at $9.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1500404 shares. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Ladder Capital Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock.

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock. The cash dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $9.85, the shares rose to $9.888 and dropped to $9.425, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LADR points out that the company has recorded 17.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -258.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, LADR reached to a volume of 1500404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LADR shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LADR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ladder Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $7.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ladder Capital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $7.50, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on LADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ladder Capital Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LADR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for LADR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46.

Trading performance analysis for LADR stock

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LADR shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LADR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +86.20. Ladder Capital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.44.

Return on Total Capital for LADR is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.26. Additionally, LADR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] managed to generate an average of $1,613,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ladder Capital Corp posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LADR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

There are presently around $550 million, or 49.00% of LADR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LADR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,012,174, which is approximately 3.308% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,521,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.95 million in LADR stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $23.91 million in LADR stock with ownership of nearly -4.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ladder Capital Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR] by around 3,698,503 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 5,858,921 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 48,321,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,878,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LADR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,087,365 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 979,738 shares during the same period.