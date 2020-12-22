Kopin Corporation [KOPN] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $2

Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ: KOPN] price surged by 36.65 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Kopin LCD Delivers Augmented Reality Capabilities to Iristick Smart Glasses Users.

Iristick’s Smart Glasses Support Remote Industrial Workers Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of transmissive and reflective active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays and display subassemblies for military, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced that its White Pearl® Optical Module and A230 Driver IC are delivering vital hands-free AR imagery to frontline remote workers who wear Iristick smart glasses.

A sum of 8255948 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 560.13K shares. Kopin Corporation shares reached a high of $2.67 and dropped to a low of $1.99 until finishing in the latest session at $2.61.

The one-year KOPN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.0. The average equity rating for KOPN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kopin Corporation [KOPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOPN shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Kopin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Kopin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Wunderlich kept a Hold rating on KOPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kopin Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

KOPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.44. With this latest performance, KOPN shares gained by 91.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 569.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.12 for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.53, while it was recorded at 1.95 for the last single week of trading, and 1.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kopin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kopin Corporation [KOPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.24 and a Gross Margin at +29.19. Kopin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.96.

Return on Total Capital for KOPN is now -65.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.90. Additionally, KOPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] managed to generate an average of -$192,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Kopin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

KOPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kopin Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kopin Corporation go to 20.00%.

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42 million, or 18.80% of KOPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOPN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 5,551,344, which is approximately -2.268% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,109,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.12 million in KOPN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.86 million in KOPN stock with ownership of nearly -10.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kopin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ:KOPN] by around 1,054,199 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 937,613 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,984,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,976,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOPN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,779 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 268,612 shares during the same period.