Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] moved up 0.32: Why It’s Important

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.3495 during the day while it closed the day at $0.34. The company report on December 15, 2020 that REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Host Investor Call Thursday, December 17, 2020 to Allow Management to Review Developments Since the Definitive Proxy Statement for the Company’s December 9, 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders Was Filed.

European road show completed for European Post Pandemic Recovery Equity special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) regarding potential merger with Napo EU, a subsidiary the Company plans to establish in Europe focusing on development of crofelemer for ‘long-hauler’ post COVID-19 recovery patient syndrome.

Company’s December 9, 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders adjourned until December 22, 2020. Jaguar’s Board and management encourage all stockholders who have not yet voted to do so before Monday, December 21 at 11:59 PM EST. Voting instructions appear below.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock has also gained 2.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JAGX stock has declined by -1.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.61% and lost -57.42% year-on date.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $29.29 million, with 40.22 million shares outstanding and 33.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.96M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 12607740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 52.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2785, while it was recorded at 0.3702 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4393 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.70% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 393,390, which is approximately 560.838% of the company’s market cap and around 12.12% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 382,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in JAGX stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $39000.0 in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 953,926 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 214,162 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 22,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,386 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 214,162 shares during the same period.