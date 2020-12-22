InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV] is 51.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: IPV] traded at a high on 12/21/20, posting a 14.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.90. The company report on December 18, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OAC, IPV, EV, and XLNX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2027024 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. stands at 8.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.44%.

The market cap for IPV stock reached $466.37 million, with 31.05 million shares outstanding and 24.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 996.80K shares, IPV reached a trading volume of 2027024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.37. With this latest performance, IPV shares gained by 47.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.94 for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 13.41 for the last single week of trading.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.11. Additionally, IPV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.60.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

There are presently around $259 million, or 57.10% of IPV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPV stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,894,946, which is approximately 978.359% of the company’s market cap and around 20.25% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,866,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.35 million in IPV stocks shares; and GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $24.14 million in IPV stock with ownership of nearly 268.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:IPV] by around 8,641,041 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,291,200 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,456,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,388,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,961,117 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 101,108 shares during the same period.