India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] moved down -4.84: Why It’s Important

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.77 at the close of the session, down -4.84%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that IGC Commences Phase 1 of Cannabinoid Clinical Trial for Alzheimer’s Patients.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) announced that it is enrolling participants suffering from mild to severe dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease for its Phase 1 clinical trial.

Our subsidiary, IGC Pharma, LLC, received approval from an Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) as previously disclosed, engaged a Principal Investigator and a study site, and began enrolling participants for a Phase 1 trial on its Investigational Drug Candidate (“IDC”), IGC-AD1.

India Globalization Capital Inc. stock is now 180.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IGC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.50, which means current price is +573.00% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, IGC reached a trading volume of 1130564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, IGC shares gained by 38.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4815, while it was recorded at 1.7790 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9421 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.57 and a Gross Margin at -0.47. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.64.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -22.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.02. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$146,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.00% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: CARROLL FINANCIAL ASSOCIATES, INC. with ownership of 515,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 470,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in IGC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 398,035 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 218,069 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,484,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,100,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 310,890 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 194,487 shares during the same period.