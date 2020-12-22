Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] Is Currently 12.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] gained 12.08% or 5.36 points to close at $49.72 with a heavy trading volume of 1992451 shares. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim, and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis virtually participated in a pre-recorded fireside chat that will be published as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place December 1 to 3, 2020. Management will also be conducting virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

It opened the trading session at $44.00, the shares rose to $49.72 and dropped to $42.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLGT points out that the company has recorded 184.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -642.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, FLGT reached to a volume of 1992451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

Trading performance analysis for FLGT stock

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.06. With this latest performance, FLGT shares gained by 19.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.35 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.51, while it was recorded at 45.21 for the last single week of trading, and 27.31 for the last 200 days.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLGT is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.23. Additionally, FLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] managed to generate an average of -$2,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLGT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]

There are presently around $401 million, or 34.30% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,586,818, which is approximately 123.917% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A., holding 1,238,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.96 million in FLGT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.38 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly 43.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 2,991,832 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,456,532 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,625,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,073,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 564,295 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 457,826 shares during the same period.