For Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] closed the trading session at $23.50 on 12/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.12, while the highest price level was $23.74. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Leucadia Asset Management Announces Strategic Relationship with Hampton Road Capital Management.

Leucadia Asset Management, the asset management division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), announced a strategic relationship with Hampton Road Capital Management LP (“Hampton Road”), a fundamental long/short equity firm focused on investing in the technology, media, telecom (“TMT”) and consumer sectors globally. In connection with the transaction, Leucadia Asset Management will invest long-term capital into Hampton Road’s long/short equity strategy.

Based in Greenwich, CT, Hampton Road, led by Founder and Portfolio Manager John Thaler, began trading its strategy in January 2020. Thaler is a veteran, global TMT investor with more than 20 years of experience investing both publicly and privately. He previously was the Founder and Portfolio Manager at JAT Capital, a $3 billion TMT-focused hedge fund Thaler founded in 2007. Prior to JAT, he was a Portfolio Manager at $8 billion hedge fund Shumway Capital Partners, where he joined at launch in 2002.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.97 percent and weekly performance of 0.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, JEF reached to a volume of 5129989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $25.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for JEF in the course of the last twelve months was 357.92.

JEF stock trade performance evaluation

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.01, while it was recorded at 23.42 for the last single week of trading, and 17.22 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +86.60. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.48.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.25. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $199,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,420 million, or 76.50% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,437,999, which is approximately 5.168% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,206,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.85 million in JEF stocks shares; and FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP, currently with $404.7 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly -4.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 12,116,153 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 20,443,298 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 155,505,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,065,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,685,021 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,307 shares during the same period.