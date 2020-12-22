Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] Stock trading around $11.16 per share: What’s Next?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: WPF] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.11.

A sum of 7052882 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 390.66K shares. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $11.54 and dropped to a low of $11.12 until finishing in the latest session at $11.16.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.24

WPF Stock Performance Analysis:

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.01 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 11.08 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] Insider Position Details

67 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:WPF] by around 66,189,717 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 150,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 150,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,189,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPF stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,189,717 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 150,000 shares during the same period.