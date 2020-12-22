Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Revenue clocked in at $13.38 billion, up 1.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] loss -2.71% or -0.7 points to close at $25.17 with a heavy trading volume of 5307344 shares. The company report on December 10, 2020 that AB Announces November 30, 2020 Assets Under Management.

It opened the trading session at $25.83, the shares rose to $26.00 and dropped to $24.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQH points out that the company has recorded 28.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -154.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, EQH reached to a volume of 5307344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $29.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $17, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on EQH stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EQH shares from 27 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.00.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.57, while it was recorded at 25.55 for the last single week of trading, and 19.73 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.91. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.07.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.90. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$219,367 per employee.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 5.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $10,483 million, or 96.20% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 52,933,988, which is approximately 5.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,282,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $879.46 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -5.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 29,867,485 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 31,480,865 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 355,127,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,475,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,968,768 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,720,863 shares during the same period.