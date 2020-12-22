EHang Holdings Limited [EH] Revenue clocked in at $27.60 million, up 139.53% YTD: What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] gained 30.05% or 5.95 points to close at $25.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3856639 shares. The company report on December 14, 2020 that EHang 216 Receives Long-term Trial Flight Permit across Austria National Airspace.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company achieved a significant milestone on the path to offering Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) services worldwide. On December 9, the Civil Aviation Authority of Austria issued a trial flight permit for the EH216 passenger-grade AAV. The permit allows trial operation of full unmanned flights in Austrian national airspace. This is the first flight permit for EHang’s passenger-grade AAVs within the European Union.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Through the joint efforts of the Civil Aviation Authority of Austria, the EHang European team, and local partners, the Company has achieved another important regulatory breakthrough in the geographical heart of Europe, enabling more people to experience its safe, green and comfortable UAM solutions. This achievement should enable EHang to accelerate commercial operations in Europe. The trial permit and flight operations will support EHang’s growth in the European Market by demonstrating the benefits of its UAM solutions to regulators, customers, and partners.

It opened the trading session at $20.30, the shares rose to $25.90 and dropped to $19.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EH points out that the company has recorded 124.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -239.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 548.28K shares, EH reached to a volume of 3856639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for EH stock

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.02. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 128.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.28 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 20.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.84 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.85.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -23.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$29,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.