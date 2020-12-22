Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] is -34.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE: EC] slipped around -0.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.03 at the close of the session, down -4.47%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Ecopetrol expects to invest between US$3.5 and US$4 billion in 2021.

– The investment plan approved by the Board of Directors is oriented towards restoring the Ecopetrol Business growth’s path, increasing competitiveness, strengthening the energy transition of the Ecopetrol Business Group, and enhancing its sustainability agenda through positive social and environmental impact in the communities where the Company operates.

– Approximately to 80% of the investment is expected to continue to be allocated to projects in Colombia, and the remaining 20% mainly to investments in the United States and Brazil.

Ecopetrol S.A. stock is now -34.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EC Stock saw the intraday high of $13.24 and lowest of $12.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.95, which means current price is +107.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, EC reached a trading volume of 1271345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ecopetrol S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ecopetrol S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol S.A. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

How has EC stock performed recently?

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, EC shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 13.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.93 for the last 200 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.49 and a Gross Margin at +35.69. Ecopetrol S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Total Capital for EC is now 22.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.79. Additionally, EC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] managed to generate an average of $874,281,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Ecopetrol S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ecopetrol S.A. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol S.A. go to -13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]

There are presently around $468 million, or 1.90% of EC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,609,986, which is approximately -8.464% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 4,035,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.58 million in EC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.45 million in EC stock with ownership of nearly -4.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecopetrol S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE:EC] by around 2,948,496 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,861,588 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 25,100,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,910,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 370,999 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,067,761 shares during the same period.