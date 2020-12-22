Denny’s Corporation [DENN] fell -31.89% so far this year. What now?

Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ: DENN] loss -4.31% or -0.61 points to close at $13.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1322582 shares. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Denny’s Corporation Enhances Financial Flexibility.

– Amends Credit Facility -.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, announced that it has entered into a third amendment to its amended and restated credit facility that provides the Company with greater financial flexibility by resetting financial covenants. The amended credit facility commitment is now $375 million.

It opened the trading session at $13.72, the shares rose to $13.85 and dropped to $13.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DENN points out that the company has recorded 14.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -200.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, DENN reached to a volume of 1322582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denny’s Corporation [DENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DENN shares is $13.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Denny’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Denny’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on DENN stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DENN shares from 21 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denny’s Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69.

Trading performance analysis for DENN stock

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, DENN shares gained by 24.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.54 for Denny’s Corporation [DENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 14.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denny’s Corporation [DENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.63 and a Gross Margin at +26.38. Denny’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for DENN is now 31.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 52.21. Additionally, DENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denny’s Corporation [DENN] managed to generate an average of $29,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Denny’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denny’s Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denny’s Corporation go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Denny’s Corporation [DENN]

There are presently around $691 million, or 81.60% of DENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DENN stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 7,190,276, which is approximately 21.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,662,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.67 million in DENN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $48.69 million in DENN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denny’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ:DENN] by around 15,324,828 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 9,213,808 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 26,504,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,043,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DENN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,466,741 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,803 shares during the same period.