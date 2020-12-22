CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] Stock trading around $13.21 per share: What’s Next?

CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ: CURI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.19%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that CuriosityStream Taps Industry Veteran Brandon Fong to Oversee North American Distribution and Media Partnerships.

CuriosityStream Inc., (NASDAQ: CURI), the leading global factual streaming service and media company, has named industry veteran Brandon Fong to the role of senior vice president and head of North American Distribution. Fong will focus on driving the continued expansion of CuriosityStream’s popular factual entertainment brand and streaming service across all North American markets including streaming media platforms, broadband service providers/MVPDs and wireless carriers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005680/en/.

The one-year CuriosityStream Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.64. The average equity rating for CURI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $559.31 million, with 40.19 million shares outstanding and 6.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.47K shares, CURI stock reached a trading volume of 1542431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURI shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CuriosityStream Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CURI Stock Performance Analysis:

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.19. With this latest performance, CURI shares gained by 33.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.45 for CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 11.27 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into CuriosityStream Inc. Fundamentals:

CuriosityStream Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $126 million, or 31.30% of CURI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURI stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,889,850, which is approximately 76.787% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 945,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.96 million in CURI stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $9.71 million in CURI stock with ownership of nearly 13.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ:CURI] by around 5,752,785 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,835,027 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,392,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,979,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,941,242 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,513,352 shares during the same period.