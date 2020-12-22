Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO] is 38.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Collective Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGRO] gained 13.08% on the last trading session, reaching $13.57 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CGRO, GIK, ZAGG, and PS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.



Collective Growth Corporation represents 19.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $249.42 million with the latest information. CGRO stock price has been found in the range of $12.08 to $13.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 595.67K shares, CGRO reached a trading volume of 2957637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collective Growth Corporation is set at 0.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for CGRO stock

Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.53 for Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 12.17 for the last single week of trading.

Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.84. Additionally, CGRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.15.

Collective Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]

31 institutional holders increased their position in Collective Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGRO] by around 8,721,354 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 256,252 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 838,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,816,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGRO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,866,762 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.