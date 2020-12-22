Citigroup slashes price target on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] – find out why.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.03%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Haskel Hydrogen Systems Supports Hydrogen Mobility in the Czech Republic, Announces Refueling Station Sale to Bonett Group for Unipetrol.

Haskel Hydrogen Group, a business of the Precision and Science Technologies Segment at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), and Bonett, the largest natural gas vendor in the Czech Republic and Poland, announced an order for Geno hydrogen refueling stations for deployment at Unipetrol public fueling stations throughout the Czech Republic.

Over the last 12 months, IR stock rose by 23.92%. The one-year Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.77. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.98 billion, with 417.60 million shares outstanding and 371.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, IR stock reached a trading volume of 5212082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on IR stock. On May 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 28 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.32, while it was recorded at 44.72 for the last single week of trading, and 32.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

IR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 6.69%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,358 million, or 98.40% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 74,242,797, which is approximately 6.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.77 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 2.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

197 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 25,535,701 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 24,601,145 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 355,842,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,979,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,175,638 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,172,336 shares during the same period.