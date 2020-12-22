Citigroup lifts HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HMS Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: HMSY] gained 8.05% on the last trading session, reaching $36.50 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates HMS Holdings Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HMS Holdings Corp. (“HMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMSY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Veritas Capital-backed Gainwell Technologies, a provider of solutions to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMS shareholders will receive only $37.00 for each share of HMS common stock that they hold.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

If you own HMS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

HMS Holdings Corp. represents 88.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.15 billion with the latest information. HMSY stock price has been found in the range of $36.40 to $36.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 513.98K shares, HMSY reached a trading volume of 7422222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMSY shares is $35.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for HMS Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for HMS Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on HMSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HMS Holdings Corp. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMSY in the course of the last twelve months was 30.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for HMSY stock

HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.84. With this latest performance, HMSY shares gained by 19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.94 for HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.95, while it was recorded at 33.72 for the last single week of trading, and 28.78 for the last 200 days.

HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. HMS Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for HMSY is now 10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.71. Additionally, HMSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] managed to generate an average of $28,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.HMS Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HMS Holdings Corp. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMS Holdings Corp. go to 9.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]

There are presently around $3,133 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMSY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,769,638, which is approximately -1.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,251,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.67 million in HMSY stocks shares; and VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC., currently with $140.19 million in HMSY stock with ownership of nearly 10.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HMS Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in HMS Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:HMSY] by around 7,097,469 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 8,363,567 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 70,378,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,839,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMSY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027,956 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,204,842 shares during the same period.