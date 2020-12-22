Ciena Corporation [CIEN] Is Currently 4.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] gained 4.67% on the last trading session, reaching $51.36 price per share at the time. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2020.

Q4 Revenue: $828.5 million.

Ciena Corporation represents 154.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.58 billion with the latest information. CIEN stock price has been found in the range of $49.07 to $51.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 5174545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $53.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CIEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for CIEN stock

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, CIEN shares gained by 21.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.89 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.53, while it was recorded at 49.05 for the last single week of trading, and 47.85 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.54 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.23.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 16.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.43. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ciena Corporation posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 8.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

There are presently around $6,962 million, or 90.80% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,087,430, which is approximately -3.854% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,585,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.74 million in CIEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $347.54 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly 9.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 12,866,370 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 15,620,213 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 107,067,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,554,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,671,829 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,954,843 shares during the same period.