CIBC lifts Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.27 at the close of the session, down -5.81%.

Latest investment of $195 million for 259 new and renewed Chairs attracts global talent and increases diversity.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ – Research is a critical tool during times of crises and disruption as it can help society navigate toward a more promising future for Canadians. Through research and innovation, our nation can better address complex social, economic, medical and political challenges by providing clear and diverse insights that inform policy-making.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is now -49.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.335 and lowest of $2.205 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.84, which means current price is +344.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 3467555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]?

CIBC have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 35.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.77 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.69, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 1.48 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.37. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.91.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 6.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.77. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of -$1,195,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Earnings analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $366 million, or 35.69% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 28,312,539, which is approximately 39.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 15,675,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.58 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.21 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly -2.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 28,975,483 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 22,296,227 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 109,872,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,143,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,608,336 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,129,816 shares during the same period.