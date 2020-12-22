China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [CCRC] fell -34.87% so far this year. What now?

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [NASDAQ: CCRC] closed the trading session at $6.22 on 12/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.27, while the highest price level was $10.00. The company report on December 19, 2020 that China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2020.

Revenues and EPS Increased by 33.4% and 106.4%, Respectively, for the First Half of 2020.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) (“CCRC” or the “Company”), a leading business process outsourcing (“BPO”) service provider serving internet, e-commerce, banking, and telecommunications clients in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.87 percent and weekly performance of 26.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.97K shares, CCRC reached to a volume of 10465960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCRC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

CCRC stock trade performance evaluation

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [CCRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.68. With this latest performance, CCRC shares gained by 20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.31 for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [CCRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [CCRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [CCRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +22.44. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for CCRC is now 18.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [CCRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.11. Additionally, CCRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [CCRC] managed to generate an average of $1,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [CCRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CCRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCRC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 27,706, which is approximately 8.201% of the company’s market cap and around 34.51% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in CCRC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2000.0 in CCRC stock with ownership of nearly -88.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in China Customer Relations Centers Inc. [NASDAQ:CCRC] by around 2,200 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,631 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 34,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCRC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 100 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 9 shares during the same period.