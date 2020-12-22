Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain 270.66% so far this year. What now?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] gained 7.35% or 7.36 points to close at $107.49 with a heavy trading volume of 7147361 shares. The company report on December 11, 2020 that PetSmart Celebrates the Season of Spoiling™ with Virtual Santa Photos and Sweepstakes.

With more than 10,000 prizes including a $50,000 grand prize, the Spoil & Snap™ Sweeps Will Spoil Pets and Pet Parents Alike.

PetSmart has designated this holiday season the Season of Spoiling with a myriad of festive gifts for pet parents to shower upon their furry, finned and even scaly pets. To make the season even brighter, the largest pet specialty retailer is launching its first-ever Spoil & Snap Sweeps with a $50,000 grand prize to spoil your pet, plus virtual photos with Santa Claus to help pet parents capture the spirit of the season. The event, which starts tomorrow and runs through Dec. 24, will be in lieu of the retailer’s annual photos with Santa event that typically takes place in the stores.

It opened the trading session at $100.40, the shares rose to $109.04 and dropped to $100.1613, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHWY points out that the company has recorded 119.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -421.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 7147361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $91.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $100, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CHWY stock. On September 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CHWY shares from 62 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.80. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 61.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.22 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.64, while it was recorded at 98.61 for the last single week of trading, and 53.41 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.60. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.58.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $43,318 million, or 89.70% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 320,266,549, which is approximately 0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,858,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $695.33 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 20.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 22,425,402 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 18,421,938 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 362,150,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,998,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,307,341 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,810,223 shares during the same period.