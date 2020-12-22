BofA Securities slashes price target on Discovery Inc. [DISCA] – find out why.

Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: DISCA] closed the trading session at $27.37 on 12/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.87, while the highest price level was $27.60. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Robert L. Johnson To Join Discovery, Inc. Board Of Directors.

Board Member S. Decker Anstrom to Step Down at the end of 2020.

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) announced that Robert L. Johnson will join the company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.40 percent and weekly performance of -4.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, DISCA reached to a volume of 9410065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Discovery Inc. [DISCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISCA shares is $27.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISCA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $30, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on DISCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discovery Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISCA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

DISCA stock trade performance evaluation

Discovery Inc. [DISCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, DISCA shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Discovery Inc. [DISCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.25, while it was recorded at 28.28 for the last single week of trading, and 22.30 for the last 200 days.

Discovery Inc. [DISCA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discovery Inc. [DISCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.28 and a Gross Margin at +53.58. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.40.

Return on Total Capital for DISCA is now 11.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discovery Inc. [DISCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.52. Additionally, DISCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discovery Inc. [DISCA] managed to generate an average of $222,717 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Discovery Inc. [DISCA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Discovery Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DISCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discovery Inc. go to 1.64%.

Discovery Inc. [DISCA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,505 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISCA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,720,066, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,989,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.02 million in DISCA stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $437.2 million in DISCA stock with ownership of nearly -11.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:DISCA] by around 16,257,591 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 13,807,000 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 171,079,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,144,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISCA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,740,527 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,695,872 shares during the same period.