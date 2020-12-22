Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] moved down -0.11: Why It’s Important

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $249.99 during the day while it closed the day at $247.78. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, released its second annual Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2020 and announced ambitious goals to combat global climate change.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

This report, which covers our progress from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, details Atlassian’s progress and trajectory across four sustainability pillars: planet, customers, people, and community.

Atlassian Corporation Plc stock has also gained 6.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEAM stock has inclined by 39.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.25% and gained 105.90% year-on date.

The market cap for TEAM stock reached $61.81 billion, with 248.02 million shares outstanding and 128.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, TEAM reached a trading volume of 5160705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $220.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $212, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on TEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 7.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 89.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 114.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TEAM stock trade performance evaluation

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, TEAM shares gained by 27.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.02 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.75, while it was recorded at 242.42 for the last single week of trading, and 178.68 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +82.59. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.72.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now 1.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.55. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$71,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 14.80%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,279 million, or 94.00% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,123,641, which is approximately -10.58% of the company’s market cap and around 1.23% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,729,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.61 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly -8.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 17,514,249 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 12,086,401 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 92,601,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,201,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,055,853 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,538,951 shares during the same period.