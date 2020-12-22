Anterix Inc. [ATEX] moved up 49.10: Why It’s Important

Anterix Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEX] jumped around 14.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $43.94 at the close of the session, up 49.10%. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Anterix To Hold Investor Conference Call Following First Contract Announcement.

Following the announcement of its first long-term 900 MHz broadband spectrum lease agreements covering Ameren Corporation’s (“Ameren”) service territories, Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) will hold an investor conference call, December 21, 2020, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the transaction. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 852444. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

For additional information regarding the terms of the lease agreements between Ameren and Anterix, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Anterix website at https://anterix.com/investors/ and reference the Ameren Contract Factsheet.

Anterix Inc. stock is now 1.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATEX Stock saw the intraday high of $49.99 and lowest of $33.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.75, which means current price is +61.16% above from all time high which was touched on 05/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 111.42K shares, ATEX reached a trading volume of 3075600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anterix Inc. [ATEX]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Anterix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Anterix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ATEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anterix Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 634.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71.

How has ATEX stock performed recently?

Anterix Inc. [ATEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.46. With this latest performance, ATEX shares gained by 53.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.06 for Anterix Inc. [ATEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.88, while it was recorded at 32.40 for the last single week of trading, and 41.97 for the last 200 days.

Anterix Inc. [ATEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anterix Inc. [ATEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2372.19 and a Gross Margin at -310.74. Anterix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2406.52.

Return on Total Capital for ATEX is now -17.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anterix Inc. [ATEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.57. Additionally, ATEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anterix Inc. [ATEX] managed to generate an average of -$637,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Anterix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.30 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Earnings analysis for Anterix Inc. [ATEX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anterix Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEX.