Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.50 during the day while it closed the day at $2.30. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Ampion Demonstrates Safety In COVID-19 Patients And Initiates Global Clinical Trial For Intravenous Ampion.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced it has completed its Phase I clinical trial and has initiated the first steps for a global Phase II clinical trial for intravenous (“IV”) Ampion treatment in COVID-19 patients.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The Phase I study was a randomized, controlled study of adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The primary endpoint for the study was evaluated after a 5-day treatment period, and safety was followed for an additional 3 months. Half of the patients received IV Ampion plus the standard of care (“SOC”) for COVID-19 while the other half received SOC alone. The following highlights were observed:.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 63.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPE stock has inclined by 130.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 300.42% and gained 294.51% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPE stock reached $314.36 million, with 178.62 million shares outstanding and 171.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 13802667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

AMPE stock trade performance evaluation

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.12. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 165.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 300.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 371.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.25 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.01, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 0.76 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 12.00% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,000,123, which is approximately 12.264% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,581,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 million in AMPE stocks shares; and CVA FAMILY OFFICE, LLC, currently with $2.83 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 2,463,120 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,512,879 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 14,581,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,557,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,579 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,317,095 shares during the same period.