Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] Is Currently 25.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AJRD] surged by $10.73 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $53.10 during the day while it closed the day at $52.77. The company report on December 22, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – AJRD).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (“Aerojet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AJRD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE – LMT). Under the terms of the agreement, Aerojet stockholders will receive only $56.00 in cash for each share of Aerojet common stock they own. As part of the transaction, Aerojet declared a $5.00 per share pre-closing special dividend to holders of its common shares and convertible senior notes, on an as-converted basis. The payment of this special dividend, unless revoked, will adjust the consideration to be paid by Lockheed Martin to $51.00 per share at closing.

The investigation concerns whether the Aerojet Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Lockheed Martin is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $57.27 for the Company’s shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 22.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AJRD stock has inclined by 22.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.09% and gained 15.57% year-on date.

The market cap for AJRD stock reached $4.06 billion, with 77.60 million shares outstanding and 75.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 815.91K shares, AJRD reached a trading volume of 16764784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJRD shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $57, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AJRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AJRD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AJRD stock trade performance evaluation

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.32. With this latest performance, AJRD shares gained by 39.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.36 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.38, while it was recorded at 44.58 for the last single week of trading, and 40.32 for the last 200 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.14 and a Gross Margin at +18.09. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.98.

Return on Total Capital for AJRD is now 20.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.32. Additionally, AJRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] managed to generate an average of $28,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. go to 4.50%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,261 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,498,823, which is approximately -3.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,496,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.17 million in AJRD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $211.11 million in AJRD stock with ownership of nearly 3.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AJRD] by around 4,327,400 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 5,481,092 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 70,935,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,744,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJRD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 791,627 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,594,951 shares during the same period.