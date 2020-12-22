500.com Limited [WBAI] moved up 42.38: Why It’s Important

500.com Limited [NYSE: WBAI] jumped around 1.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.83 at the close of the session, up 42.38%. The company report on December 21, 2020 that 500.com Limited Announces Private Placement and Appointment of New Officers.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) (“500.com” or the “Company”), an online sports lottery service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a definitive share subscription agreement (the “Agreement”) with Good Luck Information Technology Co., Limited (“Good Luck Information”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong, for the issuance and sale of newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the Company (“Class A Shares”).

Pursuant to the Agreement, Good Luck Information will purchase 85,572,963 newly issued Class A Shares for a total purchase price of approximately US$23 million, to be settled in U.S. dollars or in crypto-currencies, including Bitcoin (BHC), to be determined chosen by the Company within one month of the date of the Agreement. Good Luck Information shall make full payment of the purchase price in currencies determined by the Company within one month of the Company’s determination. The per share purchase price of US$0.269 is the closing trading price of the Company’s ADSs on December 18, 2020, the last trading day immediately preceding the date of the purchase agreement. as adjusted by a 1-to-10 ADS to ordinary shares ratio.

500.com Limited stock is now -55.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBAI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.70 and lowest of $3.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.45, which means current price is +52.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.04K shares, WBAI reached a trading volume of 46161387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 500.com Limited [WBAI]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for 500.com Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 500.com Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has WBAI stock performed recently?

500.com Limited [WBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.31. With this latest performance, WBAI shares gained by 34.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.89 for 500.com Limited [WBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

500.com Limited [WBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 500.com Limited [WBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -860.55 and a Gross Margin at -130.32. 500.com Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1640.97.

Return on Total Capital for WBAI is now -38.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 500.com Limited [WBAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.27. Additionally, WBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 500.com Limited [WBAI] managed to generate an average of -$551,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.500.com Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for 500.com Limited [WBAI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 500.com Limited go to 15.75%.

Insider trade positions for 500.com Limited [WBAI]

There are presently around $10 million, or 9.00% of WBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBAI stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 3,504,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.86% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 268,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in WBAI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.11 million in WBAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 500.com Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in 500.com Limited [NYSE:WBAI] by around 31,757 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 106,545 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,736,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,874,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBAI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,123 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 93,301 shares during the same period.