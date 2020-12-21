ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] is -38.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] price plunged by -2.86 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on December 17, 2020 that WaterMill Asset Management Issues Statement Regarding Consent Solicitation at Ziopharm Oncology.

Highlights That Holders of More Than 50% of Ziopharm’s Outstanding Shares Consented to Adding Each of WaterMill’s Director Candidates.

Thanks Shareholders for Significant Support and Reaffirms Commitment to Always Doing What is Best for Ziopharm.

A sum of 7276539 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $2.97 and dropped to a low of $2.86 until finishing in the latest session at $2.88.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

ZIOP Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.59 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -63.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,644 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

ZIOP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $311 million, or 51.50% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,283,436, which is approximately -1.3% of the company’s market cap and around 6.58% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 15,151,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.71 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.23 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly -2.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 7,797,662 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 3,043,850 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 96,851,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,693,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 751,168 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 380,319 shares during the same period.