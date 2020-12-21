WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] moved up 11.57: Why It’s Important

WideOpenWest Inc. [NYSE: WOW] traded at a high on 12/18/20, posting a 11.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.03. The company report on November 25, 2020 that WideOpenWest, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST: Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1451865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WideOpenWest Inc. stands at 5.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.30%.

The market cap for WOW stock reached $780.74 million, with 81.77 million shares outstanding and 51.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 254.00K shares, WOW reached a trading volume of 1451865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOW shares is $7.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for WideOpenWest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for WideOpenWest Inc. stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WOW shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WideOpenWest Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has WOW stock performed recently?

WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, WOW shares gained by 39.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.12 for WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.87, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.71 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. WideOpenWest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Total Capital for WOW is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.81. Additionally, WOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] managed to generate an average of $16,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.WideOpenWest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WideOpenWest Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WideOpenWest Inc. go to 5.03%.

Insider trade positions for WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]

There are presently around $692 million, or 81.20% of WOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOW stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 31,369,937, which is approximately 0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 9,374,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.03 million in WOW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $47.36 million in WOW stock with ownership of nearly 3.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WideOpenWest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in WideOpenWest Inc. [NYSE:WOW] by around 1,306,881 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,182,188 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 65,455,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,944,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOW stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,053 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 583,905 shares during the same period.