why Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.33

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FREQ] slipped around -7.56 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.14 at the close of the session, down -19.04%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Frequency Therapeutics to Host Investor Event on the Potential for Restorative Treatments for Acquired Sensorineural Hearing Loss.

Event to be Held January 19, 2021 at 8:00 am ET; Will Feature Prominent Otolaryngology and Audiology Key Opinion Leaders.

Phase 2a Day-90 Readout for FX-322, Frequency’s Lead Product Candidate, for Acquired Sensorineural Hearing Loss Anticipated in Late Q1 2021; End of Study Readout in Late Q2 2021.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 83.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FREQ Stock saw the intraday high of $41.69 and lowest of $30.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.89, which means current price is +121.66% above from all time high which was touched on 12/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 191.14K shares, FREQ reached a trading volume of 1847589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREQ shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on FREQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FREQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

How has FREQ stock performed recently?

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, FREQ shares gained by 32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.91, while it was recorded at 37.30 for the last single week of trading, and 21.24 for the last 200 days.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.92. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.76.

Return on Total Capital for FREQ is now -19.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] managed to generate an average of -$398,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -290.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FREQ.

Insider trade positions for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]

There are presently around $624 million, or 57.80% of FREQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREQ stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,412,962, which is approximately 58.803% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,256,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.66 million in FREQ stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $79.11 million in FREQ stock with ownership of nearly 13.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FREQ] by around 3,369,707 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 473,772 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 15,585,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,429,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREQ stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 364,213 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 114,436 shares during the same period.