why F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.06

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.79%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that F.N.B. Corporation Announces Updates on Efficiency Measures, Strengthened Capital, Credit Deferrals and Other Strategic Initiatives.

Includes Consolidation of 21 Branch Locations, Debt Restructure and Resumption of Share Repurchase Program.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced progress on multiple initiatives in line with its strategy to deliver strong returns on tangible common equity and create long-term shareholder value. These efforts include a continued focus on profitability through incremental expense reductions, strategic balance sheet actions taken to strengthen capital levels and liquidity, initiatives to enhance net interest margin moving forward and recent credit deferral improvement.

Over the last 12 months, FNB stock dropped by -27.27%. The one-year F.N.B. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.46. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 323.38 million shares outstanding and 320.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, FNB stock reached a trading volume of 5403090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $10.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, FNB shares gained by 6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.33 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F.N.B. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.70. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.44.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.93. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $102,707 per employee.

FNB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F.N.B. Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,207 million, or 74.30% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,993,119, which is approximately -7.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,322,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.61 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $212.38 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 29.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 19,858,557 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 20,116,660 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 197,098,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,073,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,402 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,499,563 shares during the same period.