why CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $122.30

CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYBR] gained 16.33% or 20.37 points to close at $145.08 with a heavy trading volume of 2726793 shares. The company report on December 15, 2020 that CyberArk State of Remote Work Study: Poor Security Habits Raise Questions About the Future of Remote Work.

95% of Employees Want to Continue Remote Working, 67% Ignore Corporate Security Policies.

A new remote workforce study from CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) found that the majority of employees feel more productive at home and want to continue remote work, even after it’s deemed safe to return to offices. However, poor security practices could force businesses to reconsider the long-term viability of remote work.

It opened the trading session at $125.84, the shares rose to $145.88 and dropped to $125.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYBR points out that the company has recorded 43.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 391.50K shares, CYBR reached to a volume of 2726793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBR shares is $122.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CyberArk Software Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for CyberArk Software Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CYBR stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CYBR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyberArk Software Ltd. is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYBR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

Trading performance analysis for CYBR stock

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.35. With this latest performance, CYBR shares gained by 36.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.27 for CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.13, while it was recorded at 123.50 for the last single week of trading, and 103.06 for the last 200 days.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +76.47. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.53.

Return on Total Capital for CYBR is now 7.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.65. Additionally, CYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] managed to generate an average of $45,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.CyberArk Software Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CyberArk Software Ltd. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYBR.

An analysis of insider ownership at CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]

There are presently around $4,758 million, or 88.60% of CYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,608,828, which is approximately 44.454% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 1,884,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.37 million in CYBR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $254.09 million in CYBR stock with ownership of nearly 10.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyberArk Software Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYBR] by around 4,627,051 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 3,864,556 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 24,303,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,794,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 815,778 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 745,302 shares during the same period.