Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] Revenue clocked in at $303.60 million, down -25.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: WRE] traded at a low on 12/18/20, posting a -6.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.84. The company report on December 18, 2020 that WashREIT Completes the Sale of Two Office Properties for $106.5 Million.

WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) announced that it has completed the sale of 1227 25th Street, NW and Monument II for a combined $106.5 million. The sale of Monument II, located in Herndon, VA, closed on December 2, 2020 and the sale of 1227 25th Street, located in Washington, DC, closed on December 17, 2020.

“These sales further strengthen our balance sheet ahead of the post-vaccine recovery and align with our strategy to reduce our exposure to office assets, allowing us to de-risk our portfolio and improve our ability to create long-term shareholder value,” said Paul T. McDermott, President and CEO of WashREIT. “We are pleased with the execution of these sales, which is a testament to the quality of our office tenants and the resilience of the DC Metro economy.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2651766 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stands at 3.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for WRE stock reached $1.93 billion, with 82.19 million shares outstanding and 81.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 450.37K shares, WRE reached a trading volume of 2651766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRE shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $28, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on WRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRE in the course of the last twelve months was 39.19.

How has WRE stock performed recently?

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, WRE shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.42, while it was recorded at 23.15 for the last single week of trading, and 21.99 for the last 200 days.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.26 and a Gross Margin at +18.55. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.38.

Return on Total Capital for WRE is now -0.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.19. Additionally, WRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] managed to generate an average of $232,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]

There are presently around $1,591 million, or 90.00% of WRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,954,306, which is approximately -3.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,340,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.52 million in WRE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $118.55 million in WRE stock with ownership of nearly 28.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:WRE] by around 3,951,125 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 3,275,251 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 65,631,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,857,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 798,903 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 274,256 shares during the same period.