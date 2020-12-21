Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.02%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Continental Resources Announces Partial Redemption Of 5% Senior Notes Due 2022.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (“Continental” or the “Company”) announced that it will redeem $400 million in aggregate principal amount, representing approximately 63% of the approximately $631 million in aggregate principal amount currently outstanding, of its 5% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) on January 5, 2021, the redemption date for the Notes.

Over the last 12 months, CLR stock dropped by -50.47%. The one-year Continental Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.06. The average equity rating for CLR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.31 billion, with 360.26 million shares outstanding and 63.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, CLR stock reached a trading volume of 5707716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $16.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.02. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.95, while it was recorded at 17.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Continental Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.44 and a Gross Margin at +30.70. Continental Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Total Capital for CLR is now 9.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.14. Additionally, CLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] managed to generate an average of $615,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CLR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Continental Resources Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to -7.45%.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $933 million, or 15.70% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,115,973, which is approximately -16.142% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,548,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.22 million in CLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $73.3 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly -12.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Continental Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 8,483,792 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 16,729,733 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 30,333,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,547,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,022,095 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,815,280 shares during the same period.