Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQT] slipped around -2.83 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.90 at the close of the session, down -8.92%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Arcutis Highlights Advanced Pipeline & Unique Immuno-Dermatology Drug Development Capabilities at Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2020.

Broad and deep portfolio of highly differentiated product candidates aligned with needs of patients and doctors.

Robust pipeline includes 4 development programs addressing 7 dermatological diseases, including 3 programs in Phase 2 or Phase 3 for 5 different indications.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is now 32.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARQT Stock saw the intraday high of $32.00 and lowest of $28.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.88, which means current price is +69.01% above from all time high which was touched on 03/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 243.19K shares, ARQT reached a trading volume of 1941980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $46.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ARQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

How has ARQT stock performed recently?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 38.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.77, while it was recorded at 30.16 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARQT is now -57.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, ARQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,448,138 per employee.Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings analysis for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -6.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]

There are presently around $1,004 million, or 79.80% of ARQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARQT stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,542,790, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,728,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.55 million in ARQT stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $135.07 million in ARQT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ARQT] by around 1,589,968 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 622,898 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 32,531,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,743,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARQT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,420 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 57,810 shares during the same period.