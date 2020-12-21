Wall Street Analyst Initiated Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NRIX] traded at a low on 12/18/20, posting a -17.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.01. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Nurix Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Data support a planned clinical trial of NX-2127 in B-cell malignancies.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, announced the presentation of key preclinical data from its lead program, NX-2127, for the potential treatment of B-cell malignancies, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. Supported by these data, Nurix plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of orally administered NX-2127 in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in the first half of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1671202 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stands at 21.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.36%.

The market cap for NRIX stock reached $1.71 billion, with 31.38 million shares outstanding and 18.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 161.01K shares, NRIX reached a trading volume of 1671202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRIX shares is $36.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NRIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 131.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRIX in the course of the last twelve months was 550.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.90.

How has NRIX stock performed recently?

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.85, while it was recorded at 42.44 for the last single week of trading.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.46. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.74.

Return on Total Capital for NRIX is now -2,431.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2,372.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,372.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX] managed to generate an average of -$233,323 per employee.Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Insider trade positions for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NRIX]

There are presently around $1,147 million, or 82.10% of NRIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRIX stocks are: SVENNILSON PETER with ownership of 6,755,881, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP III, LLC, holding 5,422,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.27 million in NRIX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $121.3 million in NRIX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NRIX] by around 31,854,915 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,854,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRIX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,854,915 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.