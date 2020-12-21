Wall Street Analyst Initiated Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] price plunged by -1.23 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Atossa Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (the “Company” or “Atossa”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase approximately $14.0 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules and warrants to purchase common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and 0.75 warrants to purchase one share of common stock will be $1.00.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 14,000,000 shares of common stock. In a private placement, which will be consummated concurrently with the Offering, the Company also has agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,500,000 shares of common stock. The warrants will be immediately exercisable, will expire in 4 and a half years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $1.00 per share.

A sum of 6433411 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.876 and dropped to a low of $0.84 until finishing in the latest session at $0.85.

Guru’s Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

ATOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, ATOS shares dropped by -43.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.95 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5510, while it was recorded at 0.8897 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3097 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -156.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,873,296 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

ATOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 208,896, which is approximately 73.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 131,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in ATOS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $76000.0 in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 444,013 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 21,049 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 256,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 721,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 222,089 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.