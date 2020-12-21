Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Qualys Inc. [QLYS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Qualys Inc. [NASDAQ: QLYS] gained 18.67% on the last trading session, reaching $124.54 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Qualys Further Expands its Global Cloud Platform with the Launch of a UAE Cloud Platform in Dubai.

Qualys is powered by Nine Global Cloud Platforms in the US, EMEA and the UAE, and 82 private cloud instances, all in managing 20 petabytes of data, indexing 9 trillion data points in Elasticsearch clusters and handling more than 17,500 subscribers worldwide.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, announced the establishment of a new Cloud platform in the UAE.

Qualys Inc. represents 39.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.09 billion with the latest information. QLYS stock price has been found in the range of $104.22 to $125.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 372.39K shares, QLYS reached a trading volume of 2792481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualys Inc. [QLYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QLYS shares is $108.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QLYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Qualys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Qualys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $118, while Needham kept a Buy rating on QLYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualys Inc. is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for QLYS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for QLYS stock

Qualys Inc. [QLYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.03. With this latest performance, QLYS shares gained by 39.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.58 for Qualys Inc. [QLYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.52, while it was recorded at 107.09 for the last single week of trading, and 100.71 for the last 200 days.

Qualys Inc. [QLYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualys Inc. [QLYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.22 and a Gross Margin at +78.35. Qualys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.56.

Return on Total Capital for QLYS is now 18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualys Inc. [QLYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.41. Additionally, QLYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualys Inc. [QLYS] managed to generate an average of $53,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Qualys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Qualys Inc. [QLYS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualys Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QLYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualys Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qualys Inc. [QLYS]

There are presently around $4,510 million, or 95.10% of QLYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLYS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,717,253, which is approximately 6.548% of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,263,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.49 million in QLYS stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $291.09 million in QLYS stock with ownership of nearly -2.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Qualys Inc. [NASDAQ:QLYS] by around 3,035,050 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 2,985,897 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 30,190,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,211,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLYS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 266,726 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 963,826 shares during the same period.