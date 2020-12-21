Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. What else is Wall St. saying

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] price plunged by -0.97 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on December 2, 2020 that BorgWarner Inc. Awarded on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 List.

BorgWarner Inc. been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 2nd, 2020 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

A sum of 5442511 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.01M shares. BorgWarner Inc. shares reached a high of $39.005 and dropped to a low of $38.18 until finishing in the latest session at $38.62.

The one-year BWA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.46. The average equity rating for BWA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $45.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BWA stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BWA shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.24, while it was recorded at 38.01 for the last single week of trading, and 34.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.11 and a Gross Margin at +20.69. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.33.

Return on Total Capital for BWA is now 18.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.46. Additionally, BWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] managed to generate an average of $25,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BorgWarner Inc. posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 6.63%.

There are presently around $9,786 million, or 91.10% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,618,638, which is approximately -3.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,726,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.6 million in BWA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $571.58 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly -5.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 16,055,349 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 32,220,562 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 205,113,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,389,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,834,778 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,474,409 shares during the same period.