VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] moved up 2.87: Why It’s Important

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.29%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that VYNE Therapeutics Reports Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for FCD105 in Acne.

Company on track to initiate the TRILOGY Phase 3 program in 2021.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, announced the successful completion of its End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company, in consultation with the FDA, has established the key elements of the Phase 3 program to support a New Drug Application (NDA) for FCD105 (3% minocycline / 0.3% adapalene foam), the first ever minocycline-based combination product, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

Over the last 12 months, VYNE stock dropped by -63.39%. The average equity rating for VYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $292.09 million, with 167.74 million shares outstanding and 138.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, VYNE stock reached a trading volume of 6297845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, VYNE shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7493, while it was recorded at 1.7460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8530 for the last 200 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNE.

There are presently around $143 million, or 49.60% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,876,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,845,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.62 million in VYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.66 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 1.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 5,541,420 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 10,160,890 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 64,178,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,880,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,070,577 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,525,872 shares during the same period.