Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gain 81.38% so far this year. What now?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] closed the trading session at $13.44 on 12/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.22, while the highest price level was $13.63. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Vonage Powers Carbyne Next-Generation Emergency Response System.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is powering an intelligent emergency response system for Carbyne, a public safety technology company. Leveraging Vonage SMS and Messages APIs, Carbyne’s platform enables live communications between first responders and Emergency Call Centers (ECC), and those in need of emergency assistance.

Carbyne’s platform enables the retrieval of an accurate caller location, streaming a live video session and instant chat with ECCs in real time without the requirement of an app. This simple process is performed via an activation link that is delivered via the Vonage SMS API to the caller directly from the ECC using Carbyne’s platform. The caller and first responder are then connected via video where they can attend to the emergency on hand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 81.38 percent and weekly performance of 0.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, VG reached to a volume of 8095480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $14.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 46.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VG stock trade performance evaluation

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.20, while it was recorded at 13.32 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +48.82. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for VG is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.94. Additionally, VG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] managed to generate an average of -$8,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,040 million, or 92.40% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,817,441, which is approximately -2.294% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,943,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.8 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $209.94 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly 7.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 26,042,922 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 18,147,584 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 182,024,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,214,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,644,396 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,215,993 shares during the same period.