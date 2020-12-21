UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is 15.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$3.29. The company report on December 19, 2020 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Most Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Certain Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UnitedHealth Group) (Minnetonka, MN) [NYSE: UNH]. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term Issue Credit Rating (Short-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” of the majority of the health and dental insurance subsidiaries of UnitedHealth Group, collectively referred to as UnitedHealthcare. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

In addition, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “a” from “a-” of Enterprise Life Insurance Company, Freedom Life Insurance Company of America and National Foundation Life Insurance Company. These companies are domiciled in Fort Worth, TX, and collectively are referred to as USHEALTH. Lastly, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “a” from “a-” of The Chesapeake Life Insurance Company (Chesapeake Life) (Oklahoma City, OK). The outlook of these ratings is stable. (See link below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.).

A sum of 8715911 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.10M shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $342.61 and dropped to a low of $334.00 until finishing in the latest session at $338.38.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.18. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $385.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $384, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 7.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.61.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 336.22, while it was recorded at 339.04 for the last single week of trading, and 302.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.47. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $42,582 per employee.

UNH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 3.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.35%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $280,812 million, or 89.40% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,780,738, which is approximately -1.172% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,223,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.78 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $17.69 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -5.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,117 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 24,469,702 shares. Additionally, 947 investors decreased positions by around 28,673,286 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 776,728,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 829,871,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,916,155 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,070 shares during the same period.