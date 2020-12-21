Under Armour Inc. [UA] is -21.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Under Armour Completes Sale Of The MyFitnessPal Platform To Francisco Partners.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA), a global leader in branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories, announced that it has completed the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform to Francisco Partners.

This announcement follows the October 30, 2020 news release in which Under Armour detailed that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Francisco Partners regarding the sale of this business for a transaction value of $345 million, inclusive of the achievement of potential earn-out payments. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by MidCap Financial.

Over the last 12 months, UA stock dropped by -20.57%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.86. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.82 billion, with 451.83 million shares outstanding and 350.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, UA stock reached a trading volume of 5616075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.10 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.48, while it was recorded at 15.21 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

UA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,453 million, or 72.33% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,027,078, which is approximately -10.214% of the company’s market cap and around 16.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,247,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.75 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $247.29 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 11.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 23,427,492 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 22,716,837 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 116,324,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,469,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,439,257 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,298,348 shares during the same period.