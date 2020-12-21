Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] gain 116.40% so far this year. What now?

Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TENB] surged by $9.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $51.94 during the day while it closed the day at $51.85. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Tenable Achieves ISO 27001 Certification.

Tenable®, Inc. the Cyber Exposure company, announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, recognizing its proven commitment to the highest level of information security management. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by Schellman & Company LLC.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). Tenable’s ISMS is designed to cover all key areas of a robust information security program with a specific focus on providing secure products and services for employees, customers and partners. Tenable received the certification upon its first ISO attempt, showcasing the completeness and rigor of its information security program. To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company and customer information including intellectual property, employee and customer data, financial information and information entrusted to it by third parties.

Tenable Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 38.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TENB stock has inclined by 35.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.11% and gained 116.40% year-on date.

The market cap for TENB stock reached $4.41 billion, with 101.74 million shares outstanding and 88.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 851.20K shares, TENB reached a trading volume of 6394439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENB shares is $46.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Tenable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Tenable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $40, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on TENB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenable Holdings Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TENB in the course of the last twelve months was 322.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TENB stock trade performance evaluation

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.64. With this latest performance, TENB shares gained by 50.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.22 for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.43, while it was recorded at 43.22 for the last single week of trading, and 31.78 for the last 200 days.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.48 and a Gross Margin at +82.85. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.92.

Return on Total Capital for TENB is now -62.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.38. Additionally, TENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] managed to generate an average of -$67,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tenable Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenable Holdings Inc. go to 9.80%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,343 million, or 91.00% of TENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENB stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,133,780, which is approximately -46.027% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,667,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $656.81 million in TENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $308.35 million in TENB stock with ownership of nearly 16.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TENB] by around 21,238,333 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 16,737,796 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 45,783,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,760,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENB stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,677,895 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,889,555 shares during the same period.