Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] Stock trading around $22.16 per share: What’s Next?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] price surged by 9.38 percent to reach at $1.9. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Tattooed Chef Newest Innovation Features Plant-Based Meat Alternatives.

Plant-Based Pepperoni and Plant-Based Sausage Items Now Available Nationwide.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced it has expanded its product range with meat alternatives, offering an innovative and clean ingredient approach on plant protein with the taste and texture of real meat. Tattooed Chef’s plant-based pepperoni and plant-based sausage crumbles are currently featured in two new innovative items and available in the club channel nationwide.

A sum of 9402108 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.04M shares. Tattooed Chef Inc. shares reached a high of $22.90 and dropped to a low of $20.95 until finishing in the latest session at $22.16.

The one-year TTCF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.73. The average equity rating for TTCF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTCF shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tattooed Chef Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TTCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.03. With this latest performance, TTCF shares gained by 31.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.66, while it was recorded at 20.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tattooed Chef Inc. Fundamentals:

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106 million, or 7.20% of TTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTCF stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 2,396,374, which is approximately 21.157% of the company’s market cap and around 61.47% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 630,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.98 million in TTCF stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.22 million in TTCF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 2,055,546 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,190,030 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 444,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,800,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 802,446 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,974,570 shares during the same period.