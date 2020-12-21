Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] fell -57.69% so far this year. What now?

Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ: SFET] gained 13.27% or 0.15 points to close at $1.28 with a heavy trading volume of 2171762 shares. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Safe-T Partners with Edvance Technology HK for the Resale of its ZoneZero™ VPN Solution in Hong Kong and Macau.

According to Frost & Sullivan Report, Edvance Technology HK was the largest value-added distributor in terms of revenue for the IT Security Solutions industry locally in 2018.

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, announced it has partnered with Edvance Technology (Hong Kong) Limited, a leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity solutions in Hong Kong, to expand its global presence with the resale of its ZoneZero™ VPN Solution in Hong Kong and Macau.

It opened the trading session at $1.18, the shares rose to $1.32 and dropped to $1.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SFET points out that the company has recorded -27.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 917.09K shares, SFET reached to a volume of 2171762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe-T Group Ltd is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22.

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, SFET shares gained by 18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0783, while it was recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3118 for the last 200 days.

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] shares currently have an operating margin of -254.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.81. Safe-T Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -395.80.

Return on Total Capital for SFET is now -119.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -376.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -394.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.95. Additionally, SFET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

An analysis of insider ownership at Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.54% of SFET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 50,717, which is approximately 2644.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 17,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in SFET stocks shares; and COLONY GROUP LLC, currently with $13000.0 in SFET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ:SFET] by around 88,329 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 631,191 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 621,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFET stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,460 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 624,713 shares during the same period.